Matanzas High student to be charged as adult in attack against teacher's aid :court docs

Content warning: The video above depicts violence and is intense. It may be unsuitable for some and viewer discretion is advised.

A 17-year-old student accused of ambushing a teacher's aid in a hallway at Mantanzas High School in Palm Coast – knocking her unconscious and repeatedly hitting her because he was upset his Nintendo Switch was taken away – will be charged as an adult, court records show.

Online court records show that the case was transferred to adult court last week, where he now faces one felony count of aggravated battery on an elected official or education employee. He is being held in jail on a $1 million bond, records show.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 6, 2023.

Surveillance video released last week by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office shows, officials say, the teacher's aid walking down the hallway and briefly look back, when she is pummeled by the alleged student, who is described as approximately 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and 270 pounds.

The video appears to show the student push the aid several feet, and knock her to the ground, where she then becomes unconscious. The boy is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman at least 15 times in the back and head, officials said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the student told deputies that he was upset that the teacher's aid took away his Nintendo Switch and made comments that he would "beat her up" and "kill her."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Flagler Schools said the employee who was attacked has been with the district since 2004 and as a paraprofessional since 2021. That teacher has since been released from the hospital.

According to online documents, it appears that the student has been previously charged with battery on three separate occasions in 2019.