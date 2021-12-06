Markeith Loyd sentencing phase resumes, expected to wrap up this week
ORLANDO, Fla. - The trial of convicted killer Markeith Loyd is resuming on Monday, Dec. 6.
In Nov., Markeith Loyd was convicted of the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
MORE NEWS: Oxford shooter's parents plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
As a result, jurors will decide between life in prison or the death penalty. They must vote unanimously for a death sentence.
Loyd's sentencing began last week.
COVID-19 LATEST: Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
On Friday, Loyd's mother, Patricia, testified. She told the court that her son had a rough childhood and that her ex-husband, Loyd's father, beat her.
Proceedings are expected to wrap up by Wednesday.
GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS
Loyd was previously convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.
Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement