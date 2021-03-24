Marijuana-themed restaurant to open this month in Orlando

article

A weed-themed restaurant will soon open in Orlando!

Cheba Hut, Orlando's first marijuana-themed sub-franchise, will open at 12100 E. Colonial Drive on Monday, March 29th. This is the second Florida location for the restaurant.

And before you ask: No, there is no actual weed in the food.

(Cheba Hut)

A person associated with the restaurant told FOX 35 that the restaurant will offer over 30 sandwiches, Rice Krispy treats, salads, and munchies.

(Cheba Hut)

Some of their themed sandwiches include:

Kush: Bacon, mayo, lettuce, extra tomatoes, house dressing, and provolone

Magic Mushroom: Pepper jack, portabella, teriyaki glaze, green peppers, and pineapples

Jamaican Red : Spicy chicken breast, green peppers, jalapeno, black olives, and cheddar

5-0: Smoked ham, Genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, bacon, Giardiniera peppers, and cheddar

In addition, there will be a mix of national and local weed-themed beers, including Sweetwater's G-13 and Mango Kush.

According to their website, Cheba Hut dates back to 1998 when founder Scott Jennings wanted to "showcase the harmony between great tasting food and... well, a very specific counter-culture."

They have locations in Arizona, Colorado, California, Oregon, New Mexico, and Wisconsin. The only other location in Florida has been in St. Augustine.

