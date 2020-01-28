Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort kicks off this weekend

article

Universal Orlando Resort kicks off their Mardi Gras celebrations on Saturday.

From February 1 until April 2, the theme park resort will celebrate Mardi Gras with concerts, parades, food, and more.

Some of the biggest names in music will perform this year, including chart-topping DJ and producer Marshmello, the best-selling American girl group of all time, TLC, and Mardi Gras regulars Kool & the Gang. The full lineup includes:

Feb.1: The Roots

Feb. 8: Karol G

Feb. 15: Bell Biv DeVoe

Feb. 16: +Live+

Feb. 22: Kool & the Gang

Feb. 29: TLC

March 7: REO Speedwagon

March 8: Dustin Lynch

March 13: Luis Fonsi

March 14: The All-American Rejects

March 15: Diana Ross

March 20: Chris Young

March 21: Earth, Wind & Fire

March 22: Marshmello

March 28: Why Don’t We

March 29: Gavin DeGraw

At Universal Studios, there will be a Mardi Gras parade at night called 'Treasures of the Deep.' Fan-favorite floats like the Riverboat and King gator will return, in addition to six new floats inspired by mystical creatures of the deep, the sunken city of Atlantis and more.

Food fans will once again be able to purchase be fan-favorite cajun classics like Gumbo and Jambalaya. However, this year, Universal Orlando Resort said that they are debuting several new dishes this year. For example, there will be speciality ice cream floats, new cocktails, and a tasting tent with different international dishes every two weeks.

Beignets (Universal Orlando Resort)

The 'Carnival Around the Universe Tasting Tent' will reportedly feature dishes inspired by different countries around the world. New menu items will be debuted bi-weekly throughout the event. Some of these items include:

Week 1 and 2 | Trinidad and Tobago Grilled Pineapple Trini Chow: Topped with kimchi seasoning and micro cilantro Pholourie: Fried spicy split pea dough with turmeric, curry powder and a tamarind chutney Chickpea Double: Chickpeas served on a spicy bara flatbread with micro cilantro and mango chutney

Grilled Pineapple Trini Chow: Topped with kimchi seasoning and micro cilantro

Pholourie: Fried spicy split pea dough with turmeric, curry powder and a tamarind chutney

Chickpea Double: Chickpeas served on a spicy bara flatbread with micro cilantro and mango chutney

Week 3 and 4 | Louisana Creole cuisine Softshell Crab Slider: Crispy softshell crab topped with organic vegetable slaw and served on a soft brioche roll with bayou aioli Cauliflower Dirty Rice: Riced cauliflower with Gardein crumbles, Black-eyed peas and Cajun spices Pecan Street: A speciality cocktail with pecan vodka, caramel and apple cider

Softshell Crab Slider: Crispy softshell crab topped with organic vegetable slaw and served on a soft brioche roll with bayou aioli

Cauliflower Dirty Rice: Riced cauliflower with Gardein crumbles, Black-eyed peas and Cajun spices

Pecan Street: A speciality cocktail with pecan vodka, caramel and apple cider

Week 5 and 6 | Brazilian Carnival Pão de Quiejo: Traditional warm cheese bread with a guava dipping sauce Sugared Sweet Plantains: Covered in cinnamon and sugar and served with banana poppy seed dipping sauce The Girl from Ipanema: A specialty cocktail featuring gin, lime, orgeat syrup, coconut water and pineapple simple syrup

Pão de Quiejo: Traditional warm cheese bread with a guava dipping sauce

Sugared Sweet Plantains: Covered in cinnamon and sugar and served with banana poppy seed dipping sauce

The Girl from Ipanema: A specialty cocktail featuring gin, lime, orgeat syrup, coconut water and pineapple simple syrup

Week 7 and 8 | Germany Sauerbraten: Slow braised beef, buttered Spaetzle, and pickled red cabbage topped with a savory red wine sauce Grilled Bratwurst: Served on a potato pancake with whole grain mustard and sour cream and chives Warm pretzels

Sauerbraten: Slow braised beef, buttered Spaetzle, and pickled red cabbage topped with a savory red wine sauce

Grilled Bratwurst: Served on a potato pancake with whole grain mustard and sour cream and chives

Warm pretzels

Grilled Pineapple (Universal Orlando Resort)

Pao de Quiejo (Universal Orlando Resort)

Coconut water (Universal Orlando Resort)

Crab slider (Universal Orlando Resort)

Dirty cauliflower rice (Universal Orlando Resort)

Speciality ice cream floats will also debut at Schwab's Pharmacy, located across the upcoming Jason Bourne attraction. They are:

Mardi Gras Float: Pineapple and lime soft serve with grape soda, blueberry Boba and a waffle cone flag

Shipwreck Float: Pineapple and chocolate soft serve with pineapple soda, cotton candy and a waffle cone flag

Sunken City of Atlantis Float: Vanilla soft serve with wild berry soda, mango Boba and a gummy shark

Specialty floats (Universal Orlando Resort)

New speciality cocktails will reportedly be sold in exclusive Mardi Gras souvenir cups at the event. These include:

High Seas Twister: Rum, blood orange liqueur, and watermelon juice.

Bourbon Street Punch: Bourbon, orgeat, coconut puree and orange juice.

Bayou Bog Water: A returning fan-favorite cocktail.

Then, at CityWalk's Voodoo Doughnuts, visitors will be able to purchase a doughnut filled with cinnamon sugar Bavarian cream and topped with vanilla glaze and sprinkles inspired by Mardi Gras colors. Just a short walk around, you can wash down the doughnut with a milkshake from the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen. The 'French Quarter' milkshake will include king cake, cream cheese crema and pastry cream topped with king cake and a beignet. Other drink options, like season cocktails, will be located throughout CityWalk. These include 'The Jester,' the 'Voodoo Doctor,' and the 'Masquerade Martini.'

Offerings in CityWalk (Universal Orlando Resort)

Park guests can purchase a 'Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard,' which will allow them to sample multiple dishes and beverages for one prince. There are a variety of lanyard options, starting at $30 plus tax. Universal Orlando Resort passholders can get an exclusive Passholder Tasting Lanyard, which includes 15 sample dishes, for just $60 plus tax.

Then, on select nights, the 'Bayou Boil' will be available for purchase. This will include featuring crawfish, shrimp, potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, and an exclusive viewing area for the Mardi Gras parade with king cake, beignets, sparkling wine, and more. Tickets are $59.99 plus tax. Children between ages 3 and 9 can get the deal for just $39.99 plus tax.

The Bayou Boil (Universal Orlando Resort)

Finally, there will also be the 'Mardi Gras Feast & Floats Dessert Party.' This includes specialty desserts, savory bites, hot chocolate, assorted non-alcoholic beverages, and sparkling wine and cider, and exclusive viewing area for the Cinematic Celebration for just $49.99 plus tax or $29.99 plus tax for children.

Florida residents can currently save up to $75 on seasonal and annual passes. Visit the Universal Orlando website for tickets.