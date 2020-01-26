Preview: 'Immersive' and 'fun' M&M's store moving to Disney Springs

article

Anticipation is building for the arrival of the M&M's store to Disney Springs.

According to the Mars Retail Group, the M&M's store inside the Florida Mall will be moving to Disney Springs next year.

DisneyParks Blog says that the store will be an "immersive experience for lovers of the M&M brand filled with color and fun." The store will be filled with walls of colorful chocolate M&M candies, exclusive merchandise like shirts, oven mitts, cooking utensils, and more.

“Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M’S experiential store,” said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group, in a news release. “Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M’S."

DisneyParks Blog announced that the store is set to open in 2020. It will be located at Disney Springs West Side in the former retail location of Curl, just across from the House of Blues. The current M&M's store at the Florida Mall is more than 16,000-square feet and boasts more than 7,000 M&M’s items.