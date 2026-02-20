Deputies: Florida man admitted to binding hands, causing injuries leading to death of girl, 3

The Brief A Florida man was arrested in connection with the death of a Marion County 3-year-old girl. Paisley Brown, 3, died from her injuries after being found unresponsive in a Citra home on Feb. 19. Jeroen Jarrel Coombs, 32, is accused of aggravated child abuse after Marion County deputies said he admitted to causing the injuries that led to her death.



A Florida man was arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in Marion County after deputies said he confessed to hitting her multiple times, resulting in her death.

What we know:

Jeroen Jarrel Coombs, 32, is accused of aggravated child abuse against 3-year-old Paisley Brown, who died on Feb. 19.

The Marion County Sheriff's office said Coombs told deputies he was watching children – including Paisley – alone on Thursday. At around 11 a.m., Coombs – who was watching the kids in a home in the 16500 block of NE 44th Avenue in Citra on Feb. 19 – told deputies Paisley was unresponsive, during which he called her mom, not 911.

After 40 minutes, 911 was called.

Deputies respond to the home

Marion County deputies responded to the Citra home around noon, Feb. 19, finding Paisley unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries, the sheriff's office reported. Paisley had bruising on her chest, on her female private areas and possible ligature marks were on her ankles and wrists.

Deputies were told that Coombs hurt Paisley, saying Coombs was attempting to leave.

A juvenile witness told deputies that Coombs hit Paisley and told deputies of prior physical abuse to Paisley from Coombs.

Deputies: Coombs admitted to the abuse

During an investigation, Coombs initially claimed Paisley was groggy when she woke up. However, deputies noticed that Paisley had bruising and ligature marks on her body, the sheriff's office said. When deputies asked Coombs about the marks, he admitted to causing the injuries that led to her death, deputies said.

Coombs reportedly told deputies that he bound Paisley's hands with a robe tie and her legs with tape to keep her from grabbing for her diaper in the night. He also admitted to dropping her on the floor while she was bound, saying she gasped for air. He also said he hit her multiple times before realizing he "took it too far," deputies said. Coombs said he didn't call 911 because he was scared, the sheriff's office said.

Coombs later wrote a letter apologizing for Paisley's death.

What we don't know:

The relationship between Coombs and Paisley is not known at this time. The arrest affidavit described Coombs as Paisley's caretaker.

What's next:

Following his first court appearance on Feb. 20, Coombs is being held without bond. The sheriff's office is working with the State Attorney's office to bring additional charges pending results from the cause and manner of death report.