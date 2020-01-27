Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, John Williams wins Grammy for theme music

article

The Grammy's took place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy announced that John Williams won the Grammy for 'Best Instrumental Composition' for his work at Walt Disney World's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.'

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened in California's Disneyland in May 2019. It then opened months later at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Williams has been nominated for 71 Grammy's so far and has won 25. Other successful works of his include the film soundtracks for Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Harry Potter.

You can hear Williams' creation below.

