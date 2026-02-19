Shooting reported inside Walmart in Kissimmee, officials say

The Brief A shooting was reported Thursday evening inside the Walmart at 904 Cypress Parkway in Kissimmee, authorities said. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The number of victims or suspects was not immediately known.



Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are responding to a shooting reported inside a Walmart in Kissimmee.

Authorities said they were notified of the incident just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the store, located at 904 Cypress Parkway.

The number of victims or suspects has not been confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing.

"This is an active scene," a spokesperson told FOX 35 News.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while crews respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.