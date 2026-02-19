Daytona Beach slashing: Police released man twice before teen’s throat was cut, officers say

The Brief A man who is accused of slashing a teen's throat in Daytona Beach encountered officers twice that day before the incident. Daytona Beach Police were also called to a reported trespass and sledgehammer attack involving Long. Long is being held without bond.



A man accused of slashing a teen's neck with an edged weapon on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, encountered law enforcement two other times that same day.

What we know:

Jermaine Lynn Long, 44, was arrested on Feb. 14 after the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to reports that a 13-year-old boy's neck was cut open by Long. The family told FOX 35 that the family encountered Long while they were staying in Daytona Beach for the Daytona 500, when Long cut open their son, Sullivan's, neck.

Long was arrested for aggravated battery.

However, other police reports and a statement from Daytona Police later showed that police had encountered Long two previous times that day, before the slashing took place.

Trespass warning

Daytona Beach officers first encountered Long on Feb. 14 around 8 a.m. when he was found at a property the owner had asked him to be removed from. Officers issued Long a trespass warning, notifying him that he couldn't return to the property. Daytona Police said there was not enough evidence to arrest Long, so he was released.

Sledgehammer attack

That afternoon, around 11:30 a.m., Daytona officers responded to a disturbance call at the 7-Eleven on South Atlantic Avenue. A cashier at the store told officers Long ran into a store with a sledgehammer over his shoulder and was about to swing it at the man, an arrest affidavit said. The man told the cashier that Long hit the man in the face with the sledgehammer, she told police. He ran into the store in a effort to get away from Long, the cashier said.

The man didn't have any major injuries, the report said.

Jermaine Lynn Long

When officers found Long, he had the sledgehammer with him, the report said.

After speaking with Long and the injured man, police said the alleged victim didn't fully cooperate, saying there wasn't enough evidence to legally justify an immediate arrest.

He wasn't taken into custody at that time.

After further investigation, the State Attorney's office determined there was enough evidence to file an aggravated battery charge for this alleged offense, even without the victim's cooperation. He was charged in connection to this incident on Feb. 16.

Stabbing attack

Lastly, officers responded to a reported stabbing of a teenager on the Boardwalk. Sullivan Clarke, 13, was found with a cut to his neck. Doctors told the family that if the cut was one millimeter deeper, Sullivan wouldn't have survived.

Officers determined there was enough legal ground to arrest Long for aggravated battery.

What they're saying:

Sullivan Clarke, 13-year-old boy: "The crazy thing is I turned at the perfect time because I was on the phone and I looked up at the slingshot and that’s how he got the side of my neck and not right here".

Jerod Clarke, dad: "Who would ever expect someone would attack a 13-year-old boy ? As soon as we realized, I (saw) his neck gashed open and (saw it) all the way down to the meat".

Lori Clarke, mom: "He walked up to Sully and slashed his throat."

Andrew Walker, Witness: "Be safe always watch your kids... gotta be careful over here."

What's next:

With two aggravated battery charges in connection to two different incidents on Feb. 14, Long is being held without bond until his trial.

He pleaded not guilty.

His next court date is set for next month.