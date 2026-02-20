Was shooting justified? Teen killed by off-duty deputy during alleged Walmart shoplifting incident

The Brief A 16-year-old, Jairus Jones, was shot and killed by an off-duty Osceola County deputy during a Walmart shoplifting incident. Authorities say Jones was armed and running toward shoppers; the FDLE is investigating the shooting. Body camera footage will be released later, and officials are determining if the deputy’s actions were justified.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by an off-duty Osceola County sheriff’s deputy during an alleged shoplifting incident at a Walmart, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting to determine whether the deputy’s actions were justified.

New Details:

According to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office, Jairus Jones was armed and running from the deputy toward other shoppers when the deputy fired.

Shoppers inside the store described chaotic scenes.

"Everyone was running and screaming," one witness told FOX 35 News. "In that moment, I was thinking, oh, I’m gonna die with my daughter here."

Law enforcement training expert Steve Kelley said the presence of both a firearm and bystanders is a critical factor in assessing the deputy’s response.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Wherever we go, we are there to ensure the safety of the public. That’s our number one goal," Kelley said. "If there’s a guy running at us with a gun, their safety’s in jeopardy. I have to take action. I must take action to save their life."

Defense attorney Michael Panella noted the FDLE is examining whether Jones posed an immediate threat to the deputy or others.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"Once the firearm was introduced, if it was pointed at anyone, that’s something I’d like to see on the body cam. But if he just happened to have a firearm and wasn’t threatening to use it, that will make the case more difficult to analyze," Panella said.

The sheriff’s office said body camera footage will be released once the FDLE reaches a certain stage in its investigation.