Marcos Lopez: Trial date set for suspended Osceola County sheriff for alleged role in $21M gambling scheme

A trial date has been officially set for suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, who is accused of helping to cover up an alleged illegal gambling operation that generated more than $21 million.

When and where will the trial be held?

Timeline:

Court documents from the Lake County Clerk of Courts state the trial for Lopez will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 20.

The trial will take place in front of Judge Brian Welke, who serves on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court in Lake County, Florida.

Lopez and his co-defendants are accused of operating an illegal gambling enterprise for years that allegedly generated more than $21 million.

Lopez, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested in June and later released on bond. Several others, including his estranged wife, also face racketeering charges.

Latest updates in the case

What we know:

Last week, FOX 35 News obtained hundreds of pages of documents related to the federal government's investigation into the alleged illegal gambling operation in Central Florida. The 255-page federal affidavit details Lopez’s alleged role in securing leases, recruiting members and collecting cash payments tied to Eclipse Social Club.

The affidavit to issue a warrant for Lopez's arrest alleges he used his influence to seek campaign donations when running for sheriff, and then, after winning, used his position to shield the business from criminal investigations.

"Marcos R. Lopez played a multifaceted role in the expansion and protection of the enterprise," the affidavit reads. "Lopez initially joined the operation in exchange for political campaign contributions and personal payments. … Marcos R. Lopez pledged to use his anticipated position as the elected Osceola County sheriff to shield the enterprise from law enforcement scrutiny. He recruited new members, secured leases for new locations, including Eclipse Social Club in Osceola County, and facilitated the joint venture between (two other defendants). … Following his election … Lopez continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization, and that he collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds … in cash."

Who's who in the investigation?

Dig deeper:

Here's what we know about the seven people involved in the investigation.

Marcos Lopez: Suspended Osceola County sheriff. He's accused of being a "silent partner" of Eclipse Social Club and using his influence to shield the illegal business from law enforcement overnight.

Robin Lopez: The estranged wife of Marcos Lopez. She's facing charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to use or invest proceeds from racketeering.

Krishna DeoKaran ("Kris"): Described as the leader of the illegal operation, overseeing financial and logistical framework.

Ying Zhang ("Kate"): Described as an investor and co-business owner, helping fund the business, and partnering with DeoKaran to open new gambling locations.

Carol Cote: Acted as bookkeeper, maintained financial records and helped manage funds.

Sharon Fredrick: Served as the business's manager and "played a critical role in laundering proceeds."

Sheldon Wetherholt: Helped facilitate property leases and utilities for the alleged illegal operations.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested

The backstory:

Lopez was arrested in June on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering over his alleged involvement in the major years-long illegal gambling operation. He was booked into the Lake County Jail.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Lopez from his role, and Florida Highway Patrol's (FHP) Christopher A. Blackmon was immediately appointed to fill Lopez's position.

Lopez had served as sheriff since 2021 and became the first Hispanic sheriff in the county and the state.