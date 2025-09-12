Marcos Lopez: New documents detail alleged role in $21M illegal gambling enterprise

Late Friday, FOX 35 Orlando and other news outlets obtained hundreds of pages of documents related to the federal government's investigation into an alleged illegal gambling operation in Central Florida linked to the arrests of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, his estranged wife, Robin Lopez, and others.

The 255-page arrest affidavit details the government's undercover investigation into several alleged illegal gambling operations, as well as Marco Lopez's alleged role in the operation. Officials said the operation netted over $21 million spanning several years.

The charges against Marcos Lopez

Marcos Lopez is charged federally with conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketerring.

What we know:

Detectives allege Lopez helped to open one of these illegal gambling businesses: Eclipse Social Club. The affidavit to issue a warrant for his arrest alleges Lopez used his influence to seek campaign donations when running for sheriff, then after winning, used his position as sheriff to shield the business from criminal investigations.

"Marcos R. Lopez played a multifaceted role in the expansion and protection of the enterprise. Lopez initially joined the operation in exchange for political campaign contributions and personal payments," the affidavit reads.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Marcos R. Lopez pledged to use his anticipated position as the elected Osceola County Sheriff to shield the enterprise from law enforcement scrutiny. He recruited new members, secured leases for new locations, including Eclipse Social Club in Osceola County, and facilitated the joint venture between (two other defendants)."

"Following his election…Lopez continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization, and that he collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds…in cash," the affidavit reads.

Lopez was arrested in early June. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. After three weeks in jail, he secured enough funding to post bond and was released. He was immediately suspended.

Who's who?

Marcos Lopez: Suspended Osceola County Sheriff. He's accused of being a "silent partner" of Eclipse Social Club and using his influence to shield the illegal business from law enforcement overnight.

Robin Lopez: The estranged wife of Marcos Lopez. She's facing charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to use or invest proceeds from racketeering.

Krishna DeoKaran ("Kris"): Described as the leader of the illegal operation, overseeing financial and logistical framework.

Ying Zhang ("Kate"): Described as an investor and co-business owner, helping fund the business, and partnering with DeoKaran to open new gambling locations.

Carol Cote: Acted as bookkeeper, maintained financial records, and helped manage funds.

Sharon Fredrick: Served as the business's manager and "played a critical role in laundering proceeds."

Sheldon Wetherholt: Helped facilitate property leases and utilities for the alleged illegal operations.

September 2022: A cyber tip

According to the arrest affidavit, in September 2022, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation received a tip about Eclipse Social Club, alleging that it was operating as a casino with Las Vegas-style games. Those types of games are only allowed on certain tribal lands and in certain establishments in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, according to the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Lopez's alleged role

According to the affidavit, Lopez and Krishna met in 2019 at a business in Leesburg. They were introduced by a security guard, who Lopez later hired as a deputy, the report said.

FOX 35 has confirmed that deputy is still employed with OCSO.

Affidavit: $10,000 to $35,000 payments

According to detectives' interview with Krishna, Lopez received $15,000 cash payments beginning in August 2022, which continued monthly. Krishna said he typically paid Lopez in cash in a manilla folder.

Krishna said these monthly payments ranged from $10,000 to $35,000, according to the affidavit. Lopez received somewhere between $600,000 and $700,000 since 2020, Krishna told detectives, according to the affidavit. The last payment Lopez received was July 2024, the report said.

Affidavit: Lopez visited Eclipse Social Club a handful of times

According to the investigation detailed in the affidavit, Krishna and Lopez often communicated in "code." Lopez also reportedly visited Eclipse Social Club at least five times – twice while reportedly in his Osceola County Sheriff's Office uniform. Other times he would be in regular clothes.

This is a developing story.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS