Marcos Lopez satisfies court's requirements for bond; OK'd to be released from jail

Marcos Lopez, who was suspended as Osceola County Sheriff amid his alleged involvement in an illegal gambling business, posted bond Thursday, according to online records.

Lopez is charged with two felony counts of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Why was Marcos Lopez arrested? What is he accused of?

Suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez is accused of running a massive illegal gambling house in Central Florida, according to prosecutors. He's also accused of using his position as sheriff to throw off the investigation and mitigate concerns about the alleged business, officials said previously.

A judge ordered Mr. Lopez be held on a $1 million bond: $500,000 for each charge.

Officials said the illegal gambling house Lopez and four others allegedly ran brought in more than $21.6 million in proceeds.

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

Who is allegedly connected?

Carol Cote: Alleged accountant for Eclipse Social Club. | Arrested and bonded out

Sharon Fedrick: Allegedly managed bills and bank accounts for three clubs owned by Krishna DeoKaran, and hand-delivered profits from slot machines to DeoKaran. | Arrested and bonded out

Sheldon Wetherholt: Allegedly went into business with DeoKaran, creating the LLCs for the clubs to open. | Arrested and bonded out

Robin Lopez: Allegedly helped transfer money from the co-conspirators to Marcos Lopez. | Currently in jail

Marcos Lopez: Allegedly benefited from the business; failed to report the illegal operation while Sheriff; and allegedly tried to thwart the federal government's investigation. | Arrested and bonded out

Who is Marcos Lopez?

Lopez was born in Chicago and raised in Central Florida.

After obtaining an associate degree in criminal justice, Lopez joined the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2003 while serving in the Navy Reserve.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday, June 5, 2025, on charges related to racketeering, according to officials.

He has served as sheriff since 2021 and became the first Hispanic sheriff in the county and the state.

Lopez has three children, two of whom are University of Central Florida (UCF) graduates.

Who is Robin Lynn Severance Lopez?

HSI Tampa described Robin Lynn Severance Lopez as the "estranged wife" of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. The two were married in 2007 in St. Cloud, Florida, according to public records. It's unclear how long they've been estranged or why.

