Man puzzles deputies by allegedly breaking into Florida jail via X-ray machine: 'Bizarre and unusual scene'

A homeless man forced his way into the Lake County Detention Center on Thursday night in what the Lake County Sheriff's Office is calling a "bizarre and unusual scene."

Michael Ray Few was arrested and charged with burglarizing an occupied structure, felony criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer and introduction of contraband into a secured facility.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. when the 41-year-old man entered the public lobby of the jail.

Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office

Surveillance footage showed Few was acting as if he was trying to hide from someone, deputies said. Few was seen acting "erratic" and "suspicious" as he allegedly moved a metal detector and climbed onto the conveyor belt and X-ray machine to get past a secured door. You can watch the surveillance video in the player above.

Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office

Few is then accused of knocking over a table and damaging computer monitors before going into another lobby that's not open to the public.

Detention officers confronted the man, but Few tried to retaliate by tackling them. He was eventually tackled and continued resisting until he was Tased and secured, deputies said.

A meth pipe was found in Few's pocket, deputies said.

Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office

Few was transported to AdventHealth Waterman to be evaluated "due to his paranoia and altered mental state." At the time of this writing, Few remains in the hospital.

Few is being held on $27,000 bond.