Knife-wielding man shot by police, deputies after stolen car crash in Auburndale: officials

One man was killed in an officer- and deputy-involved shooting in Auburndale on Thursday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Auburndale police was dispatched after a 2011 Kia Sorrento was reported stolen shortly after 11 p.m. from a Circle K at 1000 US-92 W, deputies said. Minutes later, a crash involving two vehicles was reported at the nearby on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was the stolen Kia, Auburndale police said. When the APD sergeant arrived to the crash scene, the suspect "charged and punched at" him, forcing the sergeant to discharge his Taser, officials said. The suspect, however, continued to resist and pulled out a Taser probe.

Around this time, a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived, plus four other Auburndale police officers and a K-9.

The suspect allegedly began threatening the officials with a knife. The K-9 tried to engage, but the suspect fought it off and continued to "aggressively" approach the officers with the knife, deputies said.

To end the threat, four officers and the PCSO deputy were forced to fire their guns, deputies said. They began life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will conduct an investigation. The Auburndale Police Department will investigate the vehicle theft. The Polk County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit will also conduct an investigation and an administrative investigation. The medical examiner will also conduct an investigation.