Head basketball coach accused of scamming players, families out of thousands

A Florida basketball coach faces multiple charges following his arrest last week. Roderick Wilmont is accused of scamming his players and their families out of thousands of dollars.

Amani Drayton is good at many sports, but basketball is his first love. Even as a kid in South Florida, he knew he wanted to play basketball at the highest level he could.

"Go to college," said Amani Drayton, "Not even a big one."

His passion is so strong that he left college track scholarships on the table to move to Orlando and train at Mont Sports Academy after graduation. According to its website, the program helps develop young basketball stars from across the globe who can then get college scholarships. His parents say Coach Wilmont made big promises.

"A tutor. They would have this high-tech workout center where they would be working out," said Janel Drayton.

And at a high price tag. Kyle Drayton shared bank statements with FOX 35 News. In three months, he says he sent over $9,000 to Wilmont.

"Just did whatever it took. You know, I worked multiple jobs overnight doing stuff," said Drayton.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's office, Wilmont was pump-faking his players and their families. He's accused of collecting thousands of tuition costs from families like the Draytons and then using that money for gambling, personal vacations, and OnlyFans Subscriptions.

Investigators say Wilmont's bank statements show deposits topping $45,000 some months. They also say Wilmont owes over $26,000 in unpaid rental costs at Champions Gate and Westgate Resorts, where the team stayed. The enormous debt for the rental homes is what sparked the investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

"The funds were there. The funds were deposited. Never used with the intent of paying the companies," said Sheriff Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Wilmont faces multiple charges, including a scheme to defraud.

The Drayton family says there's no accrediting agency for these post-grad prep programs, so they urge families to use caution.

"Be careful. Do your research. Don't spend your money so freely like us and get got," said Kyle Drayton.

Amani says he didn't get any bites during the basketball season with Mont Sports Academy. Now, he's working to see if one of his track scholarships is still available.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information about the case, please contact their office.