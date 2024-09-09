Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in deadly road rage shooting outside Daytona Beach McDonald's, police say

By
Updated  September 9, 2024 5:32pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed in what Daytona Beach police officers are calling a deadly road rage shooting outside a McDonald’s on LPGA Blvd. 

The alleged incident happened on Sunday around 8 p.m.  Officers arrived to find a woman performing CPR on a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot. A man standing nearby approached officers and identified himself as the shooter.

Man killed in road rage shooting at McDonald's: Police

A man was killed in what Daytona Beach police officers are calling a deadly road rage shooting outside a McDonald’s on LPGA Blvd.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that began in the drive-thru lane. An altercation occurred in the parking lot, and the shooter claimed he fired in fear for his life. The victim, identified as Brian Collins, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE STORIES:

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: