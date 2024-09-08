Jury selection to begin on Monday in Laurie Shaver murder trial

Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in the trial of Laurie Shaver, who is accused of shooting her husband in November 2015 and burying his body under a concrete slab in the couple's backyard.

Shaver’s attorneys filed a motion last year, claiming that her now-teenage daughter, who would have been seven years old at the time of the incident, was the one who pulled the trigger. The judge has not yet ruled on the motion.

