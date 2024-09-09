Deputies search for missing, endangered Florida teen last seen in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing and endangered teenage girl.

Deputies say Destiny Kines, 15, was last seen Sunday around 1:50 p.m. heading east in the 4800 block of SW 166th Place Road in Ocala.

She was wearing a light blue shirt, black pants, and black Crocs, officials said in a news release.

Authorities are concerned for her safety as she has had a history of mental health conditions. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call 911.









