Man accused of Pine Hills triple murder appears before Orange County judge

Keith Moses, the man charged with the murder of three individuals in Pine Hills in 2023, made a court appearance on Thursday in Orange County.

The hearing involved discussions regarding the ongoing case between Moses's attorney and the prosecutors.

Moses stands accused of the killing Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, T’yonna Major, 9, and Nathacha Augustin, 38, in Pine Hills on February 22, 2023. In March of last year, he pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and 13 other criminal charges. A judge ruled in January that he was fit to stand trial.

Prosecutors have indicated their intention to pursue the death penalty should Moses be found guilty. Both legal teams are scheduled to reconvene in September for further proceedings.