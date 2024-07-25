Florida man pulls gun on former boss, threatens to kill everyone over $75: deputies

A Florida man was taken to jail on Monday after he allegedly pulled a gun on his former manager and threatened to kill everyone over $75, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Tito Evan-Lloyd, 39, of Ruskin, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm, a news release stated.

Booking photo of Tito Evan-Lloyd (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, at around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 4400 block of Eagle Falls Place in Tampa where Evan-Lloyd reportedly confronted his former manager because he was upset about his paycheck.

MORE NEWS: Florida man driving mom's new Porsche accused in deadly, fiery crash: 'I have his blood on my hands'

Deputies said Evan-Lloyd then brandished a concealed gun and made threats to kill everyone. He then left the area.

Evan-Lloyd was later found at a residence on the 400 block of Royal Palm Empress Drive in Ruskin.

"It is shocking that someone would resort to such extreme measures over a $75 matter. Violence and intimidation have no place in Hillsborough County," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The suspect's actions were a serious threat to public safety, and our deputies did an outstanding job in bringing him into custody quickly."