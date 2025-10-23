Mail found stuffed in Avalon Park storm drain prompts federal investigation

The Brief Mail found dumped in a storm drain has sparked a federal investigation in Avalon Park. Residents fear identity theft after discovering opened letters and missing packages. Investigators say a mail theft ring may be to blame.



Residents in one Orange County neighborhood say their mail has gone missing — and now federal investigators are looking into it.

Neighbors reported finding piles of opened letters, bills and empty packages scattered along the street and stuffed inside a storm drain Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Federal investigators are looking into reports of mail theft in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has confirmed an active criminal investigation into what it describes as a potential mail theft ring.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many mailboxes were targeted or whether any suspects have been identified. It remains unclear how the stolen mail ended up in the storm drain or whether a postal master key was used to access the boxes, as some residents suspect.

Investigators have not disclosed whether any arrests are imminent or what specific evidence they’ve collected so far.

The backstory:

Mail theft has been an ongoing concern in parts of Central Florida.

In May, two women were arrested after allegedly robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint and locking him in his van in March 2024.

This latest discovery struck close to home for Avalon Park residents.

The incident unfolded midweek when neighbors noticed littered mail near their homes. Some residents took it upon themselves to retrieve what they could, using household tools to pull soggy envelopes and packages from the drain.

Residents are worried

What they're saying:

Residents describe the situation as both unsettling and infuriating.

"It’s a little worrying," said Herbie Vargas, who is still waiting for a prescription delivery. "I’m hoping this doesn’t turn out to be a nightmare."

Neighbor Mike Hollenbeck expressed frustration and suspicion that the theft was organized.

"Tampering with mail is a felony," he said. "We’re not happy about it."

What you can do:

Investigators are also asking anyone with doorbell or security camera footage from the area to contact the Postal Inspection Service.