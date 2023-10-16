Lowe's employee nabbed for stealing $850 worth of merchandise during his shifts, Florida deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Marion County man allegedly stole over $850 worth of merchandise from the Lowe's store he used to work at by filling up shopping carts and walking out of the store over the course of several months, according to deputies.

Vej Henry was arrested and charged with larceny grand theft for the incidents that unfolded earlier this year, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began last month after a loss prevention associate reported to deputies that Henry, a former employee of the Lowe's on SW 90th Street in Ocala, allegedly stole from the store on several occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.

The 47-year-old man would allegedly fill up a shopping cart with multiple items during his shift and then before going home, he would leave the store with the cart, breeze past checkout and load the items into his car, the affidavit said. This happened on several occasions, which were confirmed by surveillance video from the store. Henry also admitted to stealing from Lowe's several times.

The affidavit detailed a few of Henry's alleged thefts. On all the following dates, Henry would allegedly load a cart full of merchandise during his shift and walk out of the store without paying:

Sept. 8: $39

Sept. 9: $215

Sept. 15: $39

Sept. 17: $199

Oct. 3: $201

Henry was booked on $2,000 bond and has since been released.