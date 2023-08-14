Lost alligator surprises students on first day at Central Florida school, deputies say

As students at a Central Florida high school embarked on their first day back to school, they were encountered by a rather unconventional classmate – a lost alligator.

A small alligator was found in one of the dugouts at the softball field at Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

A school resource deputy helped remove the alligator from the school's campus.

MORE ANIMAL NEWS :

"In other words, he provided a little gator-aid," the sheriff's office said about the responding deputy.