Murphy, the longest resident at Florida animal shelter, gets adopted after 527 days: 'It finally happened!'

After 527 days at a Florida animal shelter, Murphy has finally found his forever home!

Murphy, a black mixed-breed pup, was adopted Saturday after nearly one-and-a-half years by a man who was looking for his sidekick, Marion County Animal Services told FOX 35 News. Murphy was the animal shelter's longest resident.

"It finally happened! Today was his day!" the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post that received over a thousand heartfelt reactions.

"SO happy he is now a new resident instead of the longest one!!" one user commented.

"Fantastic I hope he has the chance of living a life of love!!!" said another.

"What a wonderful adoption story and an awesome home for Murphy to enjoy! Blessings to his new family," another user said.

Photo: Marion County Animal Services

During Murphy's time with Marion County Animal Services, he went through basic obedience training, went for car rides with volunteers and participated in dog play groups. He also was learning how to dock dive – Murphy loves to swim!

"We dreamed of Murphy getting a pool, and now he has one of his own and has an owner who enjoys nature. A energetic dog’s perfect life!" Marion County Animal Services said.

Photo: Marion County Animal Services

The animal facility said black, mixed-breed, male dogs often go unnoticed in shelters.

"People want small dogs, and that’s not what our shelter is filled with," the shelter said. "We have dogs like Murphy.

"Being kenneled was too confining for him, and he, like others, don’t ‘show well,’ so visitors just hurry past them, especially if they bark for attention."

Photo: Marion County Animal Services

Marion County Animal Services said a few hundred animals are left to be adopted at the shelter.

"Get down here and make our dreams come true," the shelter said.

Photo: Marion County Animal Services

Click here for more information about Marion County Animal Services and the dogs and other pets up for adoption.