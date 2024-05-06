List of best theme park hotels revealed – and No. 1 isn't at Walt Disney World

USA TODAY revealed its annual list of the best theme park hotels in the U.S. – and No. 1 in 2024 isn't found in Florida.

The list is compiled through nominations submitted by a panel of experts, the news outlet said. Then, those experts narrow the entries down for the Readers' Choice Awards. Readers then vote once per category, per day.

"A day at a theme park is undeniably fun, but it can be exhausting as well. Staying at a hotel in the park means all your favorite attractions lie practically right outside your front door, and getting back for an afternoon swim in the pool or to crash in the evening is easier than ever," USA TODAY said about its list.

At No. 1 is The Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pennsylvania, according to the list.

" A member of Historic Hotels of America, the four-star Hotel Hershey is an elegant retreat that references its chocolate town roots without drowning guests in cloying fudge. Best of all, the hotel has a wide range of sports and recreation facilities where you can work off all those tasty treats, including a fitness center, golf, tennis, hiking trails, and a pool with watersides," according to USA TODAY.

The first Florida entry on the list is Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge at No. 4. Three other Walt Disney World hotels and two Universal Orlando Resort stays made the list, too.

Here's a look at the top 10:

The Hotel Hershey, Hershey, Pennsylvania Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Orlando, Florida Hotel Breakers at Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Orlando, Florida Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Orlando, Florida Disney's Beach Club Resort, Orlando, Florida Loews Portofina Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, Orlando, Florida Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Orlando, Florida

