British tourists get full Florida experience when they come face-to-face with giant alligator

A family from the United Kingdom visiting a Polk County reserve for the first time was in for a Florida-style shock when they witnessed an alligator crossing the trail less than 15 feet away from them.

Michelle Siefken was walking along a trail at the Circle B Bar Reserve on Monday when she encountered a family of four from the UK, she told FOX 35 News. The family had never visited the reserve before and were only there for about half an hour before the excitement began, she said.

The woman said she heard a gator head slap on one side of the trail, and on the other side was another making noises in the water. That's when Siefken and the family made their way over to the trail.

Photo: @michellesiefkenphotography

"I knew something was going to happen," she said. "One or both gators might cross."

They all waited quietly and stood still to wait as the alligator made its way across the trail.

"Within minutes, we heard movement and saw the grasses move on the edge of the trail, but then the movement stopped," Siefken said. "We must have been spotted by the gator, even though we couldn't see him yet.

"We remained as still as possible – refraining from swatting at mosquitoes and bugs buzzing in our ears as you can hear in the video.

"Within another 5 minutes, he started to cross again and saw us and came to a stop, resting his body on the dirt trail."

Photo: @michellesiefkenphotography

In the video Siekfken shared, you can hear just how quiet the trail was. The father is heard shushing and one of the kids said, "Oh!" as the gator crossed.

Photo: @michellesiefkenphotography

"I let them know what a unique experience this was and that many visitors and locals who’ve been to the reserve many, many times had yet to see a crossing and how fortunate they were," Siekfen said. "They were just stunned and amazed! I know this will go down as one of the most memorable experiences on their Florida vacation!"