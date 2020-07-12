Live music returns to Central Florida as popular venue reopens

The Daytona Beach Bandshell reopened with live music on Saturday.

City council gave the venue permission to reopen, allowing a summer concert series to fill the beachside venue. Concerts will be held there throughout the summer and into October.

While the venue can hold about 5,000 people, only about 1,300 people will reportedly be allowed in. Even fewer people will be allowed at the first concerts.

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases exceed 250,000; COVID-19 cases surge nationwide

Several safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks, spaced out seating, mandatory masks, and COVID screen questions. For instance, those with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be admitted. In addition, guests will not be allowed to bring their own chairs and will be provided one for $2 instead.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.