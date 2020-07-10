Bandshell concerts return to Daytona Beach after OK from council

Concerts at the Daytona Beach Bandshell will return Saturday, July 11.

City council approved the "Friends of the Bandshell" request to allow the summer series to fill the beachside venue with music.

President Dino Paspalakis said they only plan to allow about 1,300 people in the facility that normally holds about 5,000. He said they'll allow even fewer people at the first concert as they get things back up and running.

"If you have 100.4 or above, you won’t be admitted," he said.

He said other safety measures include spaced out seating, mandatory masks, COVID screen questions, and guests won't be allowed to bring their own chairs. Instead, they will be provided for $2.

"Doing our best to make sure everything goes off without a hitch," he said.

Brian Villa said he's a big fan of the summertime concerts.

"Everybody’s just having a good time dancing and singing, and I love to people watch so it's a good time," he said.

However, he said he won't be going, saying he's not ready for concerts yet.

"Me honestly I think it’s a little too early soon I don’t think we’re gonna come for that," he said.

Paspalakis saying they've tuned up all the safety precautions and hoping for a successful series.

"We’re just trying to provide a service to the public, and I hope they appreciate it and I hope they enjoy it," he said.