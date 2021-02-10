LIST: These Walmarts in Florida are offering the COVID-19 vaccine

article

Starting this week, Florida residents 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam's Club.

This is part of the store's partnership with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to increase access to the vaccine across the country.

"Walmart is proud to be selected by both CDC and state governments based on a number of factors, including our ability to reach specific populations that are at risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19," according to a statement. "Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart."

Eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly through a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it’s time to return for the second dose of the vaccine.

Patients can book an appointment online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

The Florida locations that are participating in COVID-19 vaccine distribution are below:

Walmart: 2725 Se Highway 70, Arcadia, FL, 34266

Walmart: 2120 Us Highway 92 W, Auburndale, FL, 33823

Walmart: 1041 Us Highway 27 N, Avon Park, FL, 33825

Walmart: 13300 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL, 34613

Walmart: 725 No. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway, FL, 32404

Sam's Club: 2575 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL, 33765

Walmart: 1005 W Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL, 33440

Sam's Club: 450 Townsend Rd, Cocoa, FL, 32926

Walmart: 4700 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City, FL, 33330

Walmart: 35 Mike Stewart, Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Walmart: 401 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL, 33004

Walmart: 4301 S University Dr, Davie, FL, 33328

Walmart: 8550 Stirling Road, Davie, FL, 33024

Walmart: 11012 No. Williams St, Dunnellon, FL, 34432

Walmart: 2500 W. Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312

Walmart: 4770 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL, 33966

Walmart: 5100 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL, 34947

Walmart: 2900 Sw 42Nd St, Gainesville, FL, 32608

Walmart: 5700 Nw 23Rd St, Gainesville, FL, 32653

Walmart: 1800 Ne 12Th Ave, Gainesville, FL, 32641

Sam's Club: 4001 Sw 30Th Place, Gainsville, FL, 32609

Walmart: 9300 Nw 77Th Ave, Hialeah, FL, 33016

Walmart: 301 S State Road 7, Hollywood, FL, 33023

Walmart: 6885 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL, 34446

Walmart: 2461 E Gulf To Lake Hwy, Inverness, FL, 34453

Walmart: 10991 San Jose Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL, 32223

Walmart: 4250 Phillips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL, 32207

Walmart: 10251 Shops Ln, Jacksonville, FL, 32258

Walmart: 6855 Wilson Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32210

Walmart: 10550 Old St. Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32257

Sam's Club: 6373 Youngerman Cir, Jacksonville, FL, 32244

Walmart: 7075 Collins Rd Jacksonville, FL, 32244

Walmart: 6830 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32205

Walmart: 6767 103Rd St, Jacksonville, FL, 32210

Walmart: 8808 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32216

Walmart: 12100 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

Walmart: 9890 Hutchinson Park Dr, Jacksonville, FL, 32225

Walmart: 8011 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32277

Walmart: 13490 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32224

Walmart: 13227 City Square Dr, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

Walmart: 11900 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32225

Walmart: 1650 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL, 32224

Sam's Club: 300 Busch Dr, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

Walmart: 1471 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL, 34744

Walmart: 904 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL, 34759

Walmart: 1951 W Hickpochee Ave, Labelle FL, 33935

Walmart: 2767 W Us Highway 90, Lake City, FL, 32055

Walmart: 3501 S Florida Ave Lakeland, FL, 33803

Sam's Club: 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, FL, 33803

Sam's Club: 4600 Us Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL, 33809

Walmart: 2677 Roosevelt Boulevard, Largo FL, 33760

Walmart: 1936 N. Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL, 34461

Walmart: 2101 S Highway 77, Lynn Haven, FL, 32444

Walmart: 9218 S State Road 228, Macclenny, FL, 32063

Walmart: 1000 North Wickham R, Melbourne, FL, 32935

Walmart: 8500 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940

Walmart: 3950 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL, 32935

Walmart: 17650 Nw 2Nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL, 33169

Walmart: 1580 Branan Field Rd, Middleburg, FL, 32068

Walmart: 4965 Highway 90, Milton, FL 32571

Walmart: 1800 South University Drive, Miramar FL, 33025

Walmart: 9885 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL, 34114

Walmart: 2600 Sw 19Th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL, 34471

Sam's Club: 3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala, FL, 34474

Walmart: 9570 Sw Highway 200, Ocala, FL, 34481

Walmart: 2101 S Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL, 34974

Walmart: Nec Landstar And Arbor Meadows Blvd, Orlando FL, 32824

Walmart: 2500 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL, 32811

Walmart: 2715 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, 32806

Walmart: 1101 S. Goldwyn, Orlando, FL, 32805

Walmart: 902 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL, 32810

Walmart: 11930 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, FL, 32832

Walmart: 7818 Colonial West Drive, Orlando, FL, 32818

Walmart: 3101 W Princeton St, Orlando, FL, 32808

Sam's Club: 11920 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL, 32832

Walmart: 201 S Chickasaw Trl, Orlando, FL, 32825

Walmart: 9047 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL, 32825

Walmart: 2271 N. Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32807

Sam's Club: 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL, 32807

Sam's Club: 7810 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL, 32818

Walmart: 11250 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL, 32817

Walmart: 5991 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL, 32822

Walmart: 5511 Deep Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL, 32765

Walmart: 1024 S State Road 19, Palatka, FL, 32177

Walmart: 513 W 23Rd, St Panama City, FL, 32405

Walmart: 10270 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL, 32407

Walmart: 15495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL, 32413

Walmart: 12800 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines FL, 33027

Walmart: 8970 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola FL, 32534

Walmart: 6670 Mobile Highway Pensacola, FL, 32526

Walmart: 1525 E Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL, 32514

Walmart: 9301 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL, 32534

Walmart: 4600 Mobile Hwy Ste 122, Pensacola, FL, 32506

Walmart: 8001 Us Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781

Walmart: 6900 Us Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781

Sam's Club: 7001 Park Blvd Pinellas Park, FL, 33781

Walmart: 2300 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL, 33069

Walmart: 10855 So. Us Hwy #1, Port St Lucie, FL, 34952

Walmart: 1850 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL, 34953

Sam's Club: 1750 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL, 34953

Walmart: 902 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL, 34986

Walmart: 1940 Pat Thomas Pkwy, Quincy FL, 32351

Walmart: 3525 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL, 33870

Walmart: 3501 34Th St S, St Petersburg, FL, 33711

Walmart: 14500 Us Highway 301 S Starke, FL, 32091

Walmart: 17961 S Us Highway 441, Summerfield, FL, 34491

Sam's Club: 13550 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL, 33323

Walmart: 4400 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL, 32304

Walmart: 3221 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL, 32303

Sam's Club: 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee, FL, 32301

Walmart: 5500 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL, 32312

Walmart: 4021 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee, FL, 32317

Walmart: 3535 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Walmart: 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647

Walmart: 4085 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL, 32162

Walmart: 270 Heald Way, The Villages, FL, 32163

Walmart: 2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL, 33596

Walmart: 1480 Us Highway 17 N, Wauchula, FL, 33873

Walmart: 28500 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL, 3354

