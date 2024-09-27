Florida family describes tree falling through home during Hurricane Helene: 'Like an Earthquake'

A temporary tarp covers the roof of a home for a family in Eustis after a tree fell on top of it as Hurricane Helene moved over Florida on Thursday night.

Homeowners Dawn and Justin Evans spoke exclusively with FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns, explaining what happened.

"It was a big, huge crash and the whole house shook. It was kind of like an earthquake," she said.

Dawn and her husband Justin were camped out in what they call their "safe room" when they heard the crash. So, they went to investigate.

They discovered branches in their closet from the tree that came through the roof.

"When I went to our bedroom area, I could smell a ‘wood smell,’" said Justin Evans.

The tree had been on the property for years.

He said, "It’s been here longer than I have lived here."

His tree stayed standing during back-to-back Hurricanes Charley, Frances, Ivan, and Jeanne in 2004.

"It survived all of those, but something happened in this hurricane. I think we got the bad side of the storm when it was coming up," Evans said.

He showed FOX35 the damage to the interior and exterior of the home.

There was significant damage to the side of the home and a concrete wall.

Thankfully, a tree removal service was able to remove it within hours on Friday afternoon.

If you would like to help the Evans family, you can do so here.

