Lazy Moon pizza bringing back fan favorite for one day only
ORLANDO, Fla. - Lazy Moon is bringing back a fan favorite for one day only.
Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day, and Lazy Moon locations in Orlando are celebrating by offering pizza bagels starting at 11 a.m. You can order your favorite toppings on the pizza joint's fresh, homemade bagels starting at 11 a.m. until they sell out.
Pizza bagels will be available at both Orlando locations near UCF and in Mills 50.
Lazy Moon is slated to open a location in Maitland in early 2024.