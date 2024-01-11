Expand / Collapse search

Best restaurants of Orlando: Here are 24 restaurants popular food influencer says you must try in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you looking for a new restaurant to try in Orlando this year? 

Whether you are craving a tasty brunch or seeking a nice romantic dinner, the City Beautiful is home to several diverse food cultures and top-quality dishes. 

Christina Petsos, a popular Orlando-based food influencer with over 61,000 followers on her Instagram, @somehowimnotfat, curated a list of 24 restaurants you must try in 2024 as a guest blogger for Visit Orlando's website. 

See her choices below. (Note: They are not listed in terms of the best quality, but instead by location.)

Downtown Orlando area neighborhood restaurants

Tourism Districts restaurants

To read more about why she recommends trying these restaurants, click here