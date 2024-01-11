Best restaurants of Orlando: Here are 24 restaurants popular food influencer says you must try in 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you looking for a new restaurant to try in Orlando this year?
Whether you are craving a tasty brunch or seeking a nice romantic dinner, the City Beautiful is home to several diverse food cultures and top-quality dishes.
Christina Petsos, a popular Orlando-based food influencer with over 61,000 followers on her Instagram, @somehowimnotfat, curated a list of 24 restaurants you must try in 2024 as a guest blogger for Visit Orlando's website.
See her choices below. (Note: They are not listed in terms of the best quality, but instead by location.)
Downtown Orlando area neighborhood restaurants
- Black Rooster Taqueria (Orlando)
- Boca (Winter Park)
- Chayote Barrio Kitchen (Winter Park Village)
- Edoboy (Orlando)
- The Glass Knife (Winter Park)
- JUJU (Orlando)
- Market to Table (Winter Garden, Roper Garden Building)
- The Nauti Lobstah (Apopka)
- Park Pizza & Brewing Company (Lake Nona)
- Prato (Winter Park)
- Smoke & Donuts (Orlando, Colonial Plaza)
- Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery (Orlando)
- Vinia Wine & Kitchen (Winter Park)
Tourism Districts restaurants
- A Land Remembered (Orlando, Rosen Shingle Creek)
- At Siam Thai Cuisine (Orlando, I-Drive)
- Bull & Bear (Orlando, Signia Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek)
- Chima Steakhouse (Orlando, Phoenicia Center)
- Descend 21 (Orlando, Hyatt Regency Orlando)
- Four Flamingos, A Richard Blaise Florida Kitchen (Orlando, Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort)
- Hemisphere Restaurant (Orlando, Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport)
- JoJo's Shakebar (Orlando, I-Drive)
- Kavas Tacos + Tequila (Orlando, I-Drive)
- Norman's (Orlando, Dellagio Town Center)
- Seito Sushi Sand Lake (Orlando, Phillips Crossing)
To read more about why she recommends trying these restaurants, click here.