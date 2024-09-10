Laurie Shaver trial: Witness testimony presented in second day of trial for woman accused of shooting husband

Tuesday marked the second day in the trial for a woman accused of killing her husband and burying his body in their backyard.

More witnesses took the stand, including that co-worker who talked about the day he failed to show up for his job at Disney World Resort.

Michael Shaver's body was found three years after his death. The investigator who found the body said he was doing a well-being check when he noticed something odd.

In 2018, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Cory Anderson went to check on Michael Shaver after friends and family had alerted law enforcement because they hadn’t seen or talked to him since November 2015.

Laurie Shaver trial: Opening statements begin in trial of woman accused of shooting husband

Anderson testified that when he arrived at the couple’s home, Laurie told him Michael had left years ago and had never contacted her. However, his eye caught the fire pit in the backyard. Anderson said he was drawn to the dip that had formed in the concrete.

"Six [feet] by eight [feet] and eight inches depressed," he explained. "Had the shape of a body.'

MORE STORIES:

Investigators later determined Michael’s body was buried under that concrete slab.

Jurors also heard recorded testimony from the CSI technician who helped sort through the remains.

"Remains [were] found almost directly under the fire pit," Jessica Holcomb said, adding that they were partially clothed and wrapped in a blue tarp.

The defense fired back during questioning, arguing there was still no proof that Laurie was his killer.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: