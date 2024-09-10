Deputy rammed by wrong-way driver in suspected DUI crash on U.S. 1

A man is accused of driving drunk and crashing head-on into a deputy's patrol car early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. as the deputy traveled on U.S. 1 in Palm Shores. Investigators said the suspect was speeding toward the deputy on the wrong side of the road. The deputy then used his patrol car to ram the suspect's vehicle.

In a newly released video, a Brevard County deputy watches as other drivers swerve to avoid the oncoming car. The video shows several vehicles narrowly missing the suspect’s car.

Moments earlier, Deputy Anthony Nunez responded to a reckless driving call. When he spotted the driver, identified as 35-year-old Maciej Turek, Nunez activated his emergency lights to stop him, but Turek did not comply.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the situation could have been much worse.

"You take an average family that is driving in their van; they’re not going to have their shield on. This could have been tough and even worse on a family," Ivey said.

Both Turek and Deputy Nunez were taken to the hospital following the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers spoke to Turek at the hospital. According to an arrest report, Turek, who moved to the U.S. from Poland five months ago, claimed he was in the country legally. However, Sheriff Ivey disputes this.

"He came over on a work visa; the work visa expired, and he never did anything to renew it. He’s here in our country illegally committing crimes," Ivey said.

Troopers said Turek had a passport, but it did not have the correct stamps or immigration documents that proved he was here legally.

Turek is charged with DUI, and there has been a federal detainer placed on him.

