Rising waters at Orange County lake threaten docks as residents push for delayed flood project

Residents near Big Sand Lake near the Doctor Phillips subdivision are watching water levels rise steadily.

The lake has already swallowed about half of the boat docks in its path, leaving those around it anxious about where the water might go. A project to divert the water is underway, but with the recent heavy rainfall, many in the area are concerned it won't be completed in time.

John Jennings, who has chaired the Orange County Big Sand Lake Board for nearly three decades, contacted FOX 35 News when he noticed water flowing into the lake when it should be flowing out.

"The environmental concerns are huge, the damage being done is huge," Jennings said. He pointed out one dock where a boat crashed into the roof due to high water levels. "Even the new stuff goes underwater," he added. "I'm passionate about this lake, and we've got some problems here that don't seem to be getting solved."

Jennings isn’t the only one concerned. Kurt Kotzin, an HOA president in the area, has warned residents, commissioners, the Orange County Environmental Protection Division, and county administrators.

"With the current short-term forecast for heavy rain and the potential for tropical development in the mid-Atlantic, we encourage all to be vigilant of the water elevation and take measures to protect your boats from being damaged by removing them from their shelters until the freeboard at your docks has been re-established."

Another homeowner approached FOX 35’s crew to warn about a submerged pole that could cause damage. When FOX 35 News Reporter Marie Edinger asked if he’d noticed changes in the lake, Joe Lyng responded, "A month ago, it was three feet lower. I just built this dock, and it’s high enough, but there are a lot of docks around here that are underwater."

Currently, eight water bodies drain into Big Sand Lake due to new developments and various mishaps — it wasn’t always this way.

"This lake is taking in more water than it can get rid of," said Jennings.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is working on a $10 million outfall to address the issue. The project has been in progress since 2019, with construction starting in early 2023. However, FDOT reports delays due to financial constraints, soil conditions, and hardware delivery issues.

"They don’t care about the swale; they don’t care about killing the cypress trees. They treat it like a retention pond," Jennings said bitterly. "[The water] is going to keep coming up."

The county says the project is expected to be completed next month.

