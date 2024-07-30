Late-night fire breaks out at Henry's Depot Food Hall in Sanford

article

A fire broke out at Henry's Depot in Sanford late Monday night, according to the Sanford Fire Department.

The fire was located in one of the kitchens of the food hall located at 212 W 1st St.

No injuries were reported.

Henry's Depot said in a post on social media that damage to the food hall is "minimal." They're still waiting on the green light from the state's inspection before the food hall can reopen.

"We are hoping to be open today and will post an update as soon as we can. Massive thanks to all who were there to keep our wonderful depot safe and to Sanford Fire Department who were amazing with their response and assistance," Henry's Depot said on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.