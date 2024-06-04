Kissimmee gas station shooting leaves 1 injured

Stream FOX 35 News

Police officers in Kissimmee responded to a shooting at a gas station and convenience store shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crime scene tape blocked off part of the parking lot and the gas pumps in front of the "Big ez Market" at 2185 W Columbia Ave., where investigators said a man was injured by a single gunshot wound.

A FOX 35 News crew observed multiple police patrol cruisers and two crime scene forensics vans on site.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional information was immediately released.