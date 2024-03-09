Large police presence in Apopka neighborhood following shooting that left 1 injured

The Apopka Police Department on Saturday responded to reports of shots fired near Myrtle St. and Lake Ave.

Upon arrival around 11:30 a.m., officers discovered a 33-year-old man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit and investigators are actively examining the scene to gather information about the incident, the APD told FOX 35 News. Detectives said preliminary findings lead them to believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. No additional information has been released.

A FOX 35 News crew observed damage to a fence. Nearby, a Nissan Altima with damage to its bumper was parked in the middle of the street. About 40 feet from the Altima, a van and U.S. Postal Service truck appeared to have been involved in a crash.

A resident in the neighborhood said she heard gunshots earlier in the day. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Apopka Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).