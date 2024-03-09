New traffic pattern opens at redesigned Sand Lake Road interchange with I-4

Stream FOX 35 News

A redesigned interchange at Sand Lake Road and Interstate 4 opened on Saturday.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), a new traffic pattern called a diverging diamond, or DDI, should help ease congestion and improve safety.

"A DDI helps move traffic more freely through an intersection, and from a safety perspective, it reduces conflict points from left turn movements," explained Ryan Flipse, a construction project manager with FDOT.

Drivers in this kind of interchange cross over to the left side of the roadway as they travel under the I-4 bridge. That means fewer traffic lights and allows drivers to turn left without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road.

Crews are still working at the intersection. The project is part of an ongoing plan to improve Central Florida roads that started nearly a year ago and won't be fully complete until 2027.

RELATED: Redesigned I-4 interchange at Sand Lake Road opens Friday, promising to ease congestion

Cindi Lane, an FDOT spokesperson, said with all the development around Sand Lake Road, this project should help people easily get where they're going.

"It utilizes a system where drivers will cross over at a traffic signal to the left side. We just need everyone to really be patient and use extra caution when they're in this area as we do this important work," she said.

The opening timing was also good for this new traffic pattern to go into effect. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is happening this weekend at the Bay Hill Club, which is west of the intersection. So FDOT officials said this could reduce a lot of congestion in this area.