Lake Brantley band director resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with student: district

An employee at Lake Brantley High School has resigned amid allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News.

Brad Wharton, the school's band director, is currently involved in an internal investigation regarding a possible relationship with a student, the district said.

The Lake Brantley High School Marching Band shared a post on Facebook on Monday saying its band director position is open for immediate hire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wharton was still listed on the school's staff directory under the performing arts department.

No other details were made available at this time.

This is a developing story.