Winter Springs High School teacher accused of molesting student in classroom: Deputies

A Winter Springs High School social studies teacher has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relations with a student, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Lucas Cridlebaugh, a teacher at Winter Springs High School, was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday before being arrested on Wednesday.

Deputies said the student said an intimate relationship began between her and Cridlebaugh around May 2023. Explicit text messages were also found on his phone, an arrest affidavit shows.

According to the district, the incident was reported to the Department of Family and Children Services and Law Enforcement.

In a statement to parents, Winter Springs High School principal Pete Gaffney said:

"I want you to know that any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. We will continue to fully cooperate and assist law enforcement as they continue their investigation."

Cridlebaugh faces two counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim aged 12-16 and three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim aged 12-16.

Gaffney said he encourages anyone with more information to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.