Lake Brantley High School student on bike hit by school bus, issued citation: district

A Lake Brantley High School student riding a bike was hit by a school bus on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The 14-year-old rode out into the street and was hit by a Seminole County school bus, the district added.

The student was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

He was also issued a citation for riding out into the street.

No other details were made available at this time.

This is a developing story.