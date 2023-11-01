Expand / Collapse search

Lake Brantley High School student on bike hit by school bus, issued citation: district

By Dani Medina
Published 
Updated 9:57AM
Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A Lake Brantley High School student riding a bike was hit by a school bus on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News. 

The 14-year-old rode out into the street and was hit by a Seminole County school bus, the district added. 

The student was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. 

He was also issued a citation for riding out into the street. 

No other details were made available at this time. 

This is a developing story. 