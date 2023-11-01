Lake Brantley High School student on bike hit by school bus, issued citation: district
Stream FOX 35 News:
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A Lake Brantley High School student riding a bike was hit by a school bus on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News.
The 14-year-old rode out into the street and was hit by a Seminole County school bus, the district added.
The student was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
He was also issued a citation for riding out into the street.
No other details were made available at this time.
MORE LAKE BRANTLEY NEWS: Lake Brantley band director resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with student: district
This is a developing story.