Orlando weather: Heat sends feels-like temps soaring to the 100s across Central Florida

Today's high: 97 degrees | Tonight's low: 78 degrees

Main weather concerns: The heat is the main weather story this week. Temperatures soar to the mid and upper-90s all thanks to winds out of the southwest. Feels like temperatures range from 106-112 degrees.

Heat Advisories are in effect for our entire area until 7 p.m. Limit time spent outdoors and drink plenty of water!

Rain chances remain rather low this afternoon. 30% coverage along the east coast beaches and 40% inland. Within any storm we could see heavy rain and lightning.

BEACHES: It will be hot at the beaches today. Highs soar to the mid-90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. It's important to keep yourself cool and in the shade as much as you can. There chance for storms remains at 30% coverage by mid-afternoon. Surf will range 1-2 feet with a moderate rip current risk present.

THEME PARKS: Drink plenty of water at the theme parks today. Forecast highs soar to near 97 with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 111 degrees. It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can. Storm chances rise mainly after 2 p.m. with a 40% chance for brief heavy rain and lightning.

OUTLOOK: Dangerous heat continues for the first half of this week. Heat Advisories will likely be put out through Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid 90s all week long. Rain chances stay at 40% coverage Monday and Tuesday and return to the 50% range through the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet with Saharan dust keeping the tropics at bay for now.

No tropical systems are expected in the next 7 days. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.

