Know before you go: CityWalk, Disney Springs reopening

Some Central Florida resident are ready to get back to the attractions.

“I’m really happy that the community is really starting to open up a lot more,” said Brian Bogovic.

Universal CityWalk will have strict safety measures, when it opens on Thursday while Disney Springs will open a week later with limitations. Theme park expert Seth Kubersky says the resorts are experimenting with protocols in these more controlled areas, with smaller crowds.

“This is really about testing procedures before they can open the theme parks and really start letting volumes of people in,” said Seth Kubersky, Theme park expert/writer.

So, what is Universal doing at CityWalk?

Guests must pass a temperature check before being allowed on property.

Masks will be required during the visit.

Capacity limits at each business.

Social distancing.

Frequent disinfecting.

As far as Disney Springs, it won’t reopen until May 20.

“Their reopening announcement was very vague,” said Kubersky.

Here’s what Disney Springs will be doing:

There will be capacity limitations.

Parking limitations.

Hours will be limited.

Cleaning procedures increased

Still unclear if face coverings will be required.

Kubersky says mask requirements may be the biggest test for the resorts.

“It’s one thing to not let people in from the garage without a mask but it’s another thing to make sure people continue wearing masks when they’re walking around with their families,” said Kubersky.

Orlando mother Erin Harper says she’ll wait until the kinks are ironed out.

“Just a little more time, I want to see what happens before we venture out,” said Erin Harper, Orange County resident.

Kubersky expects only a handful of businesses to open at each of the entertainment districts, initially.