7-year-old killed, sibling and mom hurt, after burglary suspect crashed into them, Apopka police say

A 7-year-old has died, and her mother and 6-year-old sibling were both hurt, after their vehicle was struck by someone allegedly driving away from a vehicle burglary, according to Apopka Police.

Kimberly Walsh, spokesperson for Apopka police, told FOX 35 that the three were on their way to school Thursday morning when they were hit, near N. Maine Avenue and Summit Street.

The suspect, who has not been identified, had minor injuries after the crash and is in custody, police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m, Apopka police received a 911 call about a burglary-in-progress at a home near Martin Place Blvd. Three minutes later, they received a second 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near N. Maine Avenue and Summit Street.

The two children and their mother were taken to the hospital, where the 7-year-old died, police said. The mother was listed in stable condition at the hospital. The 6-year-old was treated and released.

"The Apopka Police Department's thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time," the agency said in a statement.