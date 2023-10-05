Florida woman kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint at Volusia County Ollies store, deputies say

article

Two people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint at an Orange City Ollies and taking her to a bank to rob her, deputies said.

Gloria Lopez-Henao and Jorge Rueda were arrested for kidnapping during the commission of a felony and robbery with a firearm, arrest records show.

On September 15, deputies said the woman was shopping inside Ollies when she was approached by Henao who asked the woman if she knew a notary. A few moments later, Henao brought Rueda over to the woman an arrest affidavit shows.

Rueda retrieved a small black gun and pointed it at the woman and told her to leave with them, deputies said.

They stopped at a PNC Bank first where Rueda reportedly went inside and came back outside with a dark blue deposit bag. The duo then took the woman to her bank – a Chase Bank where she withdrew $360.

The couple then drove to a Target store with the woman in the car and told her to go inside to get medication.

The woman told deputies once she got closer to Target and realized the car was no longer there, she called 911, deputies said.

During the investigation, video footage showed the woman exiting Ollies with Henao and Rueda and getting into a tan-colored car. Rueda and Henao were identified following a review of surveillance video from Chase Bank, deputies said.