Kissimmee DoorDash delivery driver caught on camera stealing customer's package off porch, deputies say

A DoorDash delivery driver in Florida was arrested for reportedly stealing an Amazon package off a customer's porch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the package theft happened Sunday, Aug. 21, shortly after 7 p.m. in the Legacy Park neighborhood of unincorporated Davenport. The customer placed a food order through the DoorDash app and when Moises Rios Avila delivered the meal, deputies said a Ring doorbell video camera captured him walking away with one of the customer's Amazon packages, and driving off in his car.

(Photo via Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said his car's tag number was captured on the homeowner association's security video.

When law enforcement found him, he reportedly told them he took the package as a "prank." Avila was arrested on charges of burglary and petit theft.