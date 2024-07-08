Kennedy Space Center featured in upcoming Apollo 11-inspired movie starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum

article

The star-studded movie of the summer – Fly Me to the Moon – will not only feature Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson, but also a location that might be familiar to Floridians.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is getting its 15 minutes of fame in the upcoming movie set to premiere in theaters next week. The following locations from the Kennedy Space Center's Visitor Complex are featured in the film:

The Rocket Garden

Saturn V Rocket

Vehicle Assembly Building

Astrovan

Here's a look at the film's description, according to its official website:

"Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, FLY ME TO THE MOON is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…"

Scarlett Johansson (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) and Channing Tatum (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Fly Me to the Moon premieres in theaters on July 12.

Watch ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ trailer

Click here for more information about the movie.