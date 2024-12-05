Florida mom, grandma arrested for using child to steal bottles of champagne, cosmetics from Target: deputies

A Florida mother and grandmother were arrested on Black Friday after deputies said they used a child to help them steal alcohol and cosmetic products from a Target store.

Ylena Regul, 56, and Tamara Keetley, 76, are facing charges of shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 29, deputies responded to a Target store in Palm Coast after a loss prevention specialist reported that two women were shoplifting.

The employee stated they saw a child putting cosmetics into her backpack while Regul and Keetley, later identified as the child's mother and grandmother, were seen putting several bottles of wine and champagne into the same bag.

The child attempted to leave the store without purchasing, but was stopped by an employee and escorted to the loss prevention office.

Pictured: Ylena Regul (left) and Tamara Keetley (right) Credit: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

Meanwhile, Regul and Keetley were seen adding more bottles of wine and champagne into bags, deputies said.

Regul then left the store with the items and walked to her car in the parking lot, and Keetley joined her shortly after. Both women were escorted by deputies to the loss prevention office, where Regul was informed that her daughter was in custody.

Deputies said the women attempted to steal nearly $380 worth of cosmetics and alcohol.

The child was turned over to her father's custody.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: